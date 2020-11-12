Maharashtra: 3 held for bid to lob drug-filled tennis balls in jail

Pune

12 November 2020 17:40 IST

Three persons were arrested while they were allegedly planning to lob tennis balls filled with marijuana in Kalamba jail in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district for an associate lodged there, an official said on Thursday.

During patrolling on Wednesday, some police constables found three men roaming around a wall of the Kalamba jail with three tennis balls in their hands.

“Upon inquiring, they told the policemen that they were from Pune. The cops on duty got suspicious about their presence in the sensitive and prohibited area,” the official from Juna Rajwada police station in Kolhapur said.

The police seized three tennis balls with insulated adhesive tape over it from their possession, he said.

“On cutting open, marijuana was found inside the balls,” the official said, adding that the three men were allegedly planning to lob the contraband-filled balls in the jail for one of their associates lodged there.

The three were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

The jail administration was informed to check if the accused had already supplied anything inside the jail.

“During inspection, the jail administration found a mobile phone inside the prison and they were trying to verify to whom it belongs,” the official said.