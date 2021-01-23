Madhya Pradesh | Congress protests over farm laws, cops use tear gas, water cannons

Bhopal

23 January 2021 16:53 IST

Police used tear gas shells and water cannons as Congress leaders and workers in Madhya Pradesh marched towards the Raj Bhavan here in a bid to gherao it over the demand for withdrawal of three new central farm laws, a senior official said.

Hundreds of Congress workers, led by the party's State unit chief Kamal Nath, marched towards the Raj Bhavan.

"Police had to use tear gas shells, water cannons and lathis to disperse the party workers who were marching towards the Governor's residence," the police official said.

Police used mild force to discipline protesters after they turned unruly, he added.

Bhopal deputy inspector general of police Irshad Wali said the situation was under control now.

A Congress leader said the protest was aimed at drawing the government's attention towards the demand for repeal of the three controversial agriculture laws.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.