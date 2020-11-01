Madhya Pradesh byelections | EC grounds Imarti Devi for a day

NEW DELHI

01 November 2020 00:11 IST

The Election Commission on Saturday barred BJP candidate for the Dabra bypoll in Madhya Pradesh, Imarti Devi, from campaigning for one day for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

In an order on Saturday, the EC said Ms. Imarti Devi would be barred from holding any rallies, processions, public meetings, road shows and interviews in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, just ahead of polling on November 3.

The EC found the BJP candidate to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and it's April 29, 2019 advisory against the use of language or actions repugnant to the dignity of women.

The EC had issued a notice to Ms. Imarti Devi on October 27 for her speech attacking former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in which she used the word “item” for his mother and sister. Her speech followed Mr. Nath’s speech where he had referred to Ms. Imarti Devi as an “item” while speaking at a rally in Dabra, for which the EC issued an advisory to him to not use such language till the MCC is in force.

The EC also issued a notice to Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnan for violating the MCC by using abusive language for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He was given 48 hours to respond.