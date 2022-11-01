Lucknow court rejects Siddique Kappan’s bail plea in PMLA case

He will continue to be in jail though Supreme Court granted him bail in September in other cases

Mayank Kumar Lucknow
November 01, 2022 01:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddique Kappan. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

A Lucknow sessions court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The rejection of bail application in the PMLA case means that Mr. Kappan will need to remain in jail despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court in other cases in September 2022. It is likely that his lawyers will approach the Allahabad High Court soon for bail in the PMLA case.

“Siddique Kappan has already been granted bail by the honourable Supreme Court(SC) on September 9 in the predicating offence. Today in the ED case, bail rejection order came without considering the merits as well as the facts of the case,” said Mohamed Dhanish K.S., lawyer of the jailed journalist. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kappan has been lodged in U.P. jails since his arrest in October 2020 while he was on his way to Hathras, where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped and assaulted by four persons. Mr. Kappan was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act, apart from the PMLA by the law enforcement agencies.

The Supreme Court (SC) granted bail to Mr. Kappan on September 9 in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case, stating that “every citizen has the right to free expression”. It took days for Mr. Kappan’s lawyers to find an Uttar Pradesh resident who agreed to stand surety to fulfil bail conditions after the top court’s decision.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At the time of his arrest, Mr. Kappan was working as a reporter for Malayalam news website Azhimukham and holding the post of secretary in the Delhi unit of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Lucknow
crime, law and justice
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app