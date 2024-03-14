Lok Sabha 2024 | Shinde camp leader and ex-Minister bent on contesting as Independent from Baramati

March 14, 2024 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - Pune

Former Maharashtra Minister Vijay Shivtare - a senior leader in the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena - on Wednesday said he remained firm on contesting as an Independent from Baramati Lok Sabha seat even as his party’s ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party, remained hopeful that Mr. Shivtare would soon reconsider his decision.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shivtare, a former two-time MLA from Purandar (part of the Baramati Lok Sabha seat), said he would be the democratic conscience of the common voters of Baramati, while claiming there was tremendous resentment against the Pawar clan.

“There is tremendous resentment against the Pawar clan. Despite the people repeatedly electing them for 41 years, the Pawars have made sure that only the Baramati segment has benefitted. They have done nothing for the other Assembly segments (within the Baramati Lok Sabha). The time to awaken our self-respect. I am firm on contesting the seat as the voice of the common people,” Mr. Shivtare said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further expressed confidence that Mr. Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis would not object to his decision, even though his contesting as a candidate would ruin the chances of Ajit Pawar, the third constituent along with the Shinde Sena and the BJP in the ruling Mahayuti.

“As I was touring the constituency, several ordinary voters and farmers said they voted for the Pawar family as they had no other alternative. I will fight this election so that voters can exercise their democratic right. There is no looking back now,” the Shinde camp leader said.

Mr. Shivtare’s announcement is likely to increase the anxiety in both the rival NCP camps led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar is widely expected to field his wife, Sunetra, as the Mahayuti’s potential candidate to take on incumbent MP, Supriya Sule (Sharad Pawar’s daughter).

Mr. Shivtare further said that while the Pawar family received 6.86 lakh votes in the last two elections, there were more than 5 lakh voters who voted against the Pawar clan.

“Except for Baramati proper, the Pawar family has not brought projects or solved water problems in the other Assembly segments – be it Purandar, Daund, Bhor, Indapur. The Pawar clan, especially Ajit Pawar, are masters at deceiving people. They ruthlessly took our help to win elections, and later behaved odiously towards us,” Mr. Shivtare alleged, recalling Ajit Pawar’s remarks against him in 2019.

Mr. Shivtare further accused Sharad Pawar of ensuring the downfall of senior Congressman from Bhor (part of Baramati), Anantrao Thopte, claiming that Mr. Thopte could have become the CM of Maharashtra in 1999 but that Pawar senior allegedly created an obstacle.

“Similarly, Ajit Pawar had dashed the hopes of Congressman Sangram Thopte [Anantrao’s son] of being elected as Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislature…The Pawars’ act as lords of Pune and Baramati. This mentality must be destroyed,” Mr. Shivtare said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan, responding to Mr. Shivtare’s remarks and the potential it had to create schisms within the Mahayuti, said he was sure that the Shinde Sena leader would soon change his stance.

“Vijay Shivtare is a good friend of mine and we have worked together in the past. I have spoken with him on this issue and I think his stance will change in the next few days,” Mr. Mahajan assured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.