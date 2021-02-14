Locked up in home with no explanation: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar

14 February 2021

“It’s bad enough they’ve locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they’ve locked my sister & her kids in their home as well,” the former J&K Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday said he and other family members were detained in their own house located on Srinagar’s Gupkar road.

“This is the “naya/new J&K” after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It’s bad enough they’ve locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they’ve locked my sister & her kids in their home as well,” Mr. Abdullah said in a tweet.

He also posted a photograph of a police vehicle barricading the gates of the house.

“Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren’t being allowed in and then you are surprised that I’m still angry and bitter,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Sources said Mr. Abdullah was planning to visit Ganderbal where the party won the top posts in the District Development Council polls.

His detention also comes a day after Mr. Abdullah alleged “fraud” in the council elections in Budgam, where the Gupkar Alliance claimed to have nine out of 14 votes. However, an independent candidate was declared as a winner for the post of chairman.