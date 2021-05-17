Lockdown in Haryana extended till May 24

GURUGRAM

17 May 2021 00:08 IST

Positive cases high in the State: govt.

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the State for another week till May 24. This is the second extension after it was first imposed for a week on May 3.

‘Stringent measures’

Making the announcement, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, in a tweet, said: “Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the Alert.”

“Now, after duly considering the fact that the number of COVID positive cases are still high in the State, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22(2)(h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in my capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee hereby extends the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana... for another one week, i.e., from 17.05.2021 (05.00 a.m. onwards) to 24.05.2021 (till 5.00 a.m.) in the State of Haryana along with the guidelines to be implemented (during this period) issued earlier,” read the order by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan.

Revised guidelines

The Haryana government had last week revised the guidelines for the lockdown to cap the number of people at weddings and funerals to 11. Wedding processions were also banned in the State. Weddings can now be conducted only inside homes or at courts.