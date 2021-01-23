Local elections in Gujarat to be held in two phases

AHMEDABAD

23 January 2021 21:25 IST

Results will be declared on February 23 and March 2

The local body elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on February 21 and 28, in view of the pandemic.

Six municipal corporations will go for voting in the first phase on February 21 while elections for 31 district panchayats, 231 taluka panchayats and 81 municipalities will be held on February 28.

Results for the six municipal corporations including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar will be announced on February 23 while those for the panchayats and municipalities will be announced on March 2.

The elections for local urban governance bodies and panchayati raj institutions at district and taluka level were scheduled to be held in November and December but were postponed in the wake of the pandemic.