Links of 11 arrested in Assam with Bangladeshi terror outfit confirmed: Police

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

August 02, 2022 02:00 IST

Police are maintaining surveillance on private madrasas across Assam for any "suspicious activities"

Investigation has confirmed links of 11 people arrested in Assam last week with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Bangla Team, a senior police officer claimed on Monday.

The investigation so far has been "satisfactory" and the arrested people have been interrogated by both Assam Police and central agencies, State Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) G.P. Singh said here after meeting the probing teams.

Also read: Police in Assam, Uttar Pradesh flag concerns at demographic changes in districts bordering Bangladesh, Nepal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police are maintaining surveillance on private madrasas across Assam for any "suspicious activities" and necessary action will be taken if there are any inputs in this regard, he said.

"I took stock of the probe and the progress has been satisfactory so far but there is still a long way to go. There is clear evidence of financial links between two persons arrested in Morigaon and the Jehadi outfit. There also appears to be a connection between these persons and those arrested recently in Tripura and Bhopal. The probing teams are analysing these aspects," he said.

A total of 11 people have so far been arrested in Morigaon, Goalpara, Guwahati and Barpeta for their alleged links with the terror outfit and they are currently in police custody, the senior officer said.

Several documents including "Jehadi literature and videos" have been seized from them, Mr. Singh said.

"Investigating teams are trying to find out how they obtained these materials and whether madrassa students were shown these materials," he said.

"People connected with these people are also being interrogated and if their links with the terror outfit are established, further arrests will be made," Mr. Singh said.

In Morigaon, one person identified as Mufti Mustafa, managing the Jamiul Huda Madrasa in Soruchola village in Moirabari Police Station was the first to be arrested on the intervening night of July 26 and 27. A computer shop owner Afsaruddin Bhuyan was arrested the next day.

The remaining arrests were also made on the intervening night of July 26 and 27.