Landslides lead to closure of J&K highway; Amarnath pilgrims stranded

Restoration work underway after a boulder-slide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Banihal/Jammu July 21, 2022 12:02 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 12:22 IST

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic due to landslides triggered by heavy rains at several places in Ramban district on Thursday, July 21, 2022, officials said.

Nearly 1,000 vehicles, including a convoy carrying Amarnath pilgrims, are stranded at different points of the highway, they said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by shooting stones, landslides at four places in Ramban district.

The highway is closed at Cafeteria Moore Ramban since Wednesday night due to shooting of stones.

Officials said the convoy carrying Amarnath pilgrims to Kashmir has been stopped at Chanderkoot and Nashri for now, they said.

Restoration work is in progress.

