Landslips block highway in Manipur, at least 500 trucks stranded

August 17, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Imphal

Heavy rain triggered massive landslips in Manipur's Noney district, blocking the Imphal-Silchar highway due to which at least 500 goods vehicles are stranded, officials said on August 17.

The landslips happened on the National Highway 37 between Irang and Awangkhul part 2, Khongsang and Awangkhul, and Rangkhui village on Wednesday, they said.

Work is under way to clear the road, and re-start movement of traffic, officials said.

Incessant rains over the last few days triggered the landslips, they said.

At least 500 goods vehicles are stranded in different parts of the highway, they added.

In June last year, a massive landslipe hit a railway construction site in the district, killing at least 61 people. It happened at Tupul railway yard construction site of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line on June 30.

The supply of essential items is feared to be hit due to the landslips in the violence-hit State, where road blockades, which went on for days, affected the movement of goods vehicles, affecting daily lives.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the State in May, and have been continuing for more than three months, leading to the deaths of over 160 people.

