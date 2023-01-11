ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal gets 10-year jail in attempt to murder case

January 11, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Kavaratti

According to the lawyers, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal and others attacked Padanath Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister P. M. Sayeed, when they had reached their neighbourhood for intervening in a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls

PTI

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A court in Lakshadweep on Wednesday sentenced four people, including Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal to 10 years jail in connection with an attempt to murder case.

Lawyers associated with the case said the District and Sessions Court in Kavaratti also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each on the convicts in the attempt to murder case registered against them in 2009.

According to the lawyers, the MP and others attacked Padanath Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister P. M. Sayeed, when they had reached their neighbourhood for intervening in a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to PTI, Faizal said it was a 'politically motivated' case and he would file an appeal in the higher court soon.

