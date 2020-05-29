Kumari Selja hits out at Haryana government

CHANDIGARH

29 May 2020 05:03 IST

Accuses it of failing to protect interests of all sections of society

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Thursday accused the ruling BJP-JJP government in Haryana of failing to protect interests of all sections of society including farmers, youth and industrialists.

She was participating in the nationwide ‘Speak Up India’ campaign run by the Congress party through Facebook and Twitter.

“On account of sudden lockdown imposed without preparation in view of the Corona epidemic, scores of workers, poor people, farmers, small and big industries and traders are suffering. The failures of governments have led to the loss of employment of several people. In Haryana, no relief was properly arranged for the labourers by the BJP-JJP government,” she alleged.

Ms. Selja said farming community of Haryana suffered huge losses and the government failed to provide them harvesting machines at the right time. Several issues plagued the procurement process and farmers were not getting timely payments for their sold produce, she said. “In this epidemic, the government has banned paddy cultivation in many parts of the State by issuing wayward and dictatorial decrees. Such undemocratic and unilateral decisions cannot be tolerated at any cost,” she added.s

“The unemployment rate of Haryana is alarmingly high, but yet far from giving new employment, the existing employees are being fired and the workers are not being paid,” she said.