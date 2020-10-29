Kolkata International Film Festival rescheduled to be held in January 2021

Twitter image of Kolkata International Film Festival.

The West Bengal government has rescheduled the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the 26th edition will be held from January 8 to 15, 2021.

“After receiving global film fraternity’s consent, I hereby inform all stakeholders of the Kolkata International Film Festival & cine lovers that our festival has been rescheduled, given the current circumstances. It will now be held from Jan 8-15, 2021. Let the preparations begin!,” Ms. Banerjee said on social media.

The festival started in 1995 during the regime of the Left Front government and 25 editions have so far been organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs department. After the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011, the budget of the festival was increased and it started drawing stars from Bollywood along with well-known names from Bengali cinema. In 2019, Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan inaugurated the festival. Amitabh Bachchan and other well-known actors have also been regulars.

The KIFF also offers one of the highest cash awards for filmmakers with ₹51 lakh for the best film and ₹21 lakh for the lakh best director. Usually, it is held in October-November after the Durga Puja festival. This year the festival is likely to be go online with the norms of physical distancing.

“In view of the pandemic, the 26th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival has been designed in a smarter frame giving due importance to the social distancing. This edition is proposed primarily in online mode for the cine lovers, critics, actors and others…,” the KIFF website said.