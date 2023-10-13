ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanbad | Man boards wrong Rajdhani Express, opens fire

October 13, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Kolkata

No injuries or casualties were reported in this incident

Representational image. A 41-year-old man reportedly opened fire inside the New Delhi Rajdhani Express after an altercation with the TTE, according to a statement by the Eastern Railway. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

A 41-year-old man boarded the wrong Rajdhani Express and reportedly opened fire after an altercation with the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE), according to a statement by the Eastern Railway.

The passenger had taken a ticket for the Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express but boarded another train, i.e., the Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, from Dhanbad, they said.

"A trespasser, reportedly named Harvinder Singh, aged about 41 years and working in the Indian Army, who boarded the B-8 coach of the 12313 U.P. Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express from Dhanbad with improper ticket started firing after an altercation with coach TTE," according to a statement by the Eastern Railway.

The culprit was deboarded from the train at Koderma station and handed over to the state police, as per the statement.

Eastern Railway appeals to all passengers to board any train with a proper ticket only, Eastern Railway said in the statement.

CONNECT WITH US