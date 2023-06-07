ADVERTISEMENT

Kaziranga mahouts caught for consuming rare turtles 

June 07, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Action against the trio was taken under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 

The Hindu Bureau

A group of fresh water Turtles basking in the sun in Kaziranga National park, near Guwahati city. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

GUWAHATI

Three persons engaged as mahouts in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have been arrested for capturing and consuming a rare species of a freshwater turtle inside the one-horned rhino habitat.

Officials said there have been complaints about some employees under the Burapahar Range of the Centurion National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, consuming protected species. A thorough search led them to three mahouts at the Hati (elephant) Camp under the range.

“We found seven spotted pond turtles in the possession of Karna Bawri, Ram Naik, and Sobhan Bawri. The turtles were seized and the three detained under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972,” a range official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The three admitted to having caught the turtles from the Jhao Beel (wetland) in the park primarily for consumption. They denied having traded any of these reptiles.

The trio, like all other Forest Department mahouts, had access to the interiors of the park on elephant back.

“Such acts by people duty-bound to protect the denizens of Kaziranga are inexcusable. I have asked the officials to unearth a nexus, if any, and take those involved to task,” Kaziranga’s director, Jatindra Sarma told The Hindu.

“Such acts by people duty-bound to protect the denizens of Kaziranga are inexcusable”Jatindra SarmaDirector, Kaziranga National Park

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US