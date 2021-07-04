Karni Sena chief courts controversy with hate speech

GURUGRAM:

04 July 2021 21:59 IST

He defends his assertions against a religious community saying he has the right to freedom of speech

In a controversial remark at a mahapanchayat against “love jihad” and religious conversions at Pataudi here on Sunday, Karni Sena national president Suraj Pal Ammu, in an obvious reference to a religious community, said that “they cut moustache, but we are capable of cutting throats”, adding that a resolution be adopted to “throw them out of this country”.

In a series of videos of his speech doing the rounds on Twitter, Mr. Ammu exhorted the youth present in the meeting to produce 20 children each. He said the young men not interested in contesting elections “need not worry about the law on two children and could produce 20 children”. Talking about the opposition to the construction of a mosque in Bhora Kalan village, Mr. Ammu said instead of opposing it every time an effort was made to construct it, the locals should root it out.

He said he was not satisfied with the resolution to not allow houses on rent to “these people”, and instead a resolution be adopted to throw them out of the country.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ammu said the cases of conversion, “love jihad” and land grabbing were on rise in Pataudi and he was invited to the public meeting held by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad against it. He alleged that 17 girls were “victims of love jihad” in the area. Mr. Ammu defended his assertions saying that he had the right to freedom of speech. He said he also spoke about the “Uniform Civil Code” at the mahapanchayat on the lines of “one nation-one law”.

Mr. Ammu, also a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, said he had taken part in the mahapanchayat in his capacity as the president of Karni Sena.

However, the alleged videos of Mr. Ammu’s speech were uploaded from several Twitter handles with demands to take action against him for hate speech. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, Varun Singla, said the police had not come across any such videos and not received any formal complaint in this regard. He added that the police would analyse the videos in case a complaint was received and appropriate action would then be taken.