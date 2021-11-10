Other States

Kanpur sees 105 Zika cases in a month

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Zika virus integrated command centre, in Kanpur on November 10, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
Situation under control, no need to panic, he says

As many as 105 cases of Zika virus were recorded in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh in the last month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Kanpur, Mr. Adityanath said the situation was brought under control through surveillance and sanitation drives.

Of the 105 cases, 17 had recovered and tested negative, said the Chief Minister. “There is no need to panic,” he stated.

