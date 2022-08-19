'Jungle raj' prevails in Uttar Pradesh: BSP chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati. | Photo Credit: PTI

Targeting the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati alleged on August 19 that "jungle raj" prevailed in the State and the drumming of development was merely a deception.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "A number of people died in a boat tragedy due to an incomplete bridge over the Yamuna river in Banda. An undertrial who had been brought to Hapur for a hearing was shot dead, and now the painful incident of gangrape in Hamirpur. These incidents prove there is jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh and the drumming of development is only a deception."

"Overall, lack of judicious use of law in U. P., fearlessness among criminal elements are proof of poor law and order. Their [BJP government's] development is also limited to certain districts, while there is extreme poverty and unemployment in all parts of U. P. The government should definitely pay attention to this," she said.

Eleven died when a boat capsized in the river Yamuna, in Samgara village of Banda district on August 11. On August 16, a history-sheeter from Haryana was shot dead by three people outside the district and sessions court in Hapur. A police constable was also injured in the incident. Injured constable Omprakash belonged to the Haryana Police.

The criminal, Lakhan, alias Yashpal (35), was brought from Haryana's Faridabad jail in connection with a case registered against him at the Dhaulana police station in Hapur.