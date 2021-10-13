Judges appointed to Madras, Allahabad and Gauhati HCs

New Delhi

13 October 2021 03:17 IST

Supreme Court Collegium had put forth the names

The Law Ministry on Tuesday notified the appointment of 15 lawyers and two judicial officers as judges of the Madras, the Allahabad and the Gauhati High Courts.

Judicial officer Marli Vankung, who has been appointed as a judge of the Gauhati HC, is not only the first woman judge from Mizoram but also the first High Court judge from the State.

Between August 8 and September 1, the Supreme Court Collegium had processed over 100 names recommended by various High Courts and had finally sent 68 names to the Government for appointment to 12 High Courts.

On August 24, the Collegium recommended eight lawyers who have now been appointed as judges in the Allahabad High Court. They are Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishan Pahal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh and Vikas Budhwar.

On September 1, the Collegium recommended the names of advocates Sundaram Srimathy, D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, R. Vijayakumar and Mohammad Shaffiq for the Madras High Court.

For the Gauhati High Court, the Collegium had on the same day recommended advocates Devashis Baruah, Kakheto Sema, Arun Dev Choudhury along with judicial officers Malasri Nandi and Marli Vankung.

Three additional judges of the Gauhati High Court — Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia and S. Hukato Swu — were confirmed as judges on Tuesday.