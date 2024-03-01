JMM means ‘jam kar ke khao’, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

March 01, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress party by calling them anti-poor and anti-development. Mr. Modi also termed the JMM and the Congress as corrupt parties which believe in nepotism and in the politics of appeasement.

Mr. Modi made his remarks while addressing a rally in Dhanbad after inaugurating several projects in Sindri. He reiterated that only one sound is audible everywhere that his Abki Baar 400 Sau Paar (past 400 seats this time).

“The only motive of the BJP is fast development, however the Congress and its allies’ partners are the biggest enemy of development. The Congress is corrupt and the JMM means Jam Kar Ke Khao [Eat as much as one can]. Extortion has increased and due to politics of appeasement, infiltration too has increased in Jharkhand. JMM and Congress are only engaged in filling their money lockers. They have looted the people of Jharkhand and have created mountains of benami property for themselves,” Mr. Modi alleged.

Without naming Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu who was in news following a ₹350 crore cash recovery from his premises, Mr. Modi expressed that he had never seen such a huge amount of money in his entire life.

“Bundles of currency notes were being recovered; I have never seen such a huge amount of money. I have seen the mountain of coal but never seen a mountain of currency notes. This money belongs to the poor tribal of Jharkhand. It is the people’s money which has been looted. Do you accept if anyone will take away your money? There should be strict action against such people and they should be put behind the bars. People’s money which has been looted has to be returned,” Mr. Modi added.

Sharing the dais with Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Babulal Marandi and other BJP leaders, Mr. Modi pointed out that when he takes action against corrupt people, they run away from the investigation.

He accused that JMM and Congress have always used Jharkhand as vote banks and these two parties only think about their own family but Modi works for the future of every Indian and their children.

“The JMM is run by one family member, they think about their own children, not your children,” Modi quipped.

“The future of your children is my guarantee and the country is trusting the guarantee of Modi. Congress and JMM are anti -development and anti people. They don’t have any vision. The more they will throw mud on us, the more lotus will bloom,” Mr. Modi said.

He promised that he will develop Jharkhand by calling it the guarantee of Modi.

“When the hope from others gets over, the guarantee of Modi begins. Airport in Deoghar and AIIMS started in Jharkhand. Hundred percent electrification of railways has been done and three Vande Bharat trains given to Jharkhand. All this work was not even done in the last 100 years,” Mr. Modi said.

He also alleged that whenever he has made policy for the betterment of people, the INDIA bloc partners always create hurdles including in the scheme of free grains to poor people.

At last Mr. Modi asked everyone to raise the slogan of Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Hail Mother India). In a veiled snipe at former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Mr. Modi added that the chant should be heard by those in jail.

Earlier in the day Mr. Modi dedicated development projects worth ₹36,000 crore for Jharkhand apart from dedicating a revived Sindri fertiliser plant, monitored by Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited.

The plant is expected to produce around 12.7 lakh tonnes urea per annum in the country.

“I had pledged to start the plant, it was a guarantee of Modi, and today the guarantee has been fulfilled. I had laid the foundation stone of this plant in 2018,” Mr. Modi said.

He asserted that opening of the Sindri plant has also opened the opportunity of employment for the thousands of youths.

“Now the production of urea in our country has reached 360 LMT per annum. When we formed the government the production of urea was 225 LMT per annum. We were dependent on imports but I had decided to make our country self dependent. In the last 10 years, the production of urea has reached 360 LMT per annum,” Mr. Modi said.

He also flagged off the Deoghar-Dibrugarh train service, long haul freight train from Shivpur Station along with MEMU train service between Tatanagar and Badampahar on daily basis.

