J&K staff warned against directly approaching top offices

SRINAGAR

20 September 2021 21:04 IST

“Bypassing proper channels and approaching offices President, PM, L-G being viewed seriously”

A fresh order by the J&K administration on Monday said employees' attempts to approach the offices of the President, Prime Minister, Lieutenant Governor or Chief Secretary on service matters are being viewed seriously.

It said the government had observed that some officers or officials working in various government departments of J&K were bypassing proper channels and approaching the higher offices. “These acts, being in violation of the J&K Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1956, have been viewed seriously by the authorities,” said the order.

It warned that violation of these instructions shall invite strict disciplinary action under the Rules.

The Lieutenant Governor’s administration has issued back-to-back orders on government employees in Kashmir this month to set stricter rules for them.

Recently, an order warned employees of termination from service “for association or sympathy with persons involved in any act of sabotage, espionage, treason, terrorism, subversion, sedition, secession, facilitating foreign interference, incitement to violence or any other unconstitutional act”.

“Involvement of an individual’s immediate family, persons sharing residential space with the employee to whom he or she may be bound by affection, influence, or obligation, or involved in any of the acts, directly or indirectly, having potential of subjecting the individual to duress, thereby posing a grave security risk, to be reported,” the order read.

It warned that failure to report relatives or persons connected with any foreign government, associations; foreign nationals known to be directly or indirectly hostile to India’s national and security interests; and unauthorised association with a suspected or known collaborator or employee of a foreign intelligence service, would entail serious action.