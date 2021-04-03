J&K officer pulled up for calling teacher a militant

Jammu

03 April 2021 18:45 IST

Govt. seeks explanation from woman officer for abusive language, desecrating mosque

The J&K administration on Saturday sought an explanation from a Zonal Education Planning Officer (ZEPO), who allegedly described a teacher sporting a beard as “a militant”, and “entered the premises of a mosque without removing shoes” during an inspection on April 1.

In an official communique, Sub-District Magistrate, Surankote, Saleem Ahmad asked ZEPO Kamlesh Kumari to submit an explanation within two days, after a video of the inspection went viral online and evoked sharp reactions from netizens and religious leaders.

“A video is viral on social media in which you are seen using derogatory language during a visit of the Yaseen Public School, Dundhak (Khanikhodi) on April 1. A deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religious beliefs is not expected from a government officer/public servant. You are seen uttering, using words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the feelings of a particular person,” the official letter reads.

In the video, Ms. Kumari described a teacher, who sported a beard, “as militant” and the school as “a place sheltering militants”.

Farooq Ahmad Misbahi, associated with the school and the nearby mosque, alleged that Ms. Kumari also desecrated the madrassa and two mosques “by entering its premises without removing her shoes”.

“It's very basic to respect any religious place and remove shoes but she did not. Besides, if sporting a beard makes someone militant, then even the PM (Narendra Modi) won’t escape the label,” Mr. Misbahi said.