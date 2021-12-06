J&K Govt. employee served notice for criticising poor electricity supply

Srinagar

06 December 2021 21:44 IST

“Failing (to submit a reply) will attract action under rules against you,” the show cause notice added.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has served a notice on a Forest Department employee for criticising the Power Development Department over poor electricity supply during the winter season and its impact on the online education of students in the Valley.

In the missive, accessed by The Hindu, the employee, who holds the rank of a head assistant, was asked to explain his position within three days for uploading the video on Facebook.

“Failing (to submit a reply) will attract action under rules against you,” the show cause notice added.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest & Head of Forest Force, the employee had shared a video criticising the administration for enhancing electricity charges.

“Besides, you also criticise the administration for school children not attending the online classes due to shortage of electricity,” the notice read, adding that the act of the employee amounted to “misconduct and violation of Section 18 of J&K Government Employees (Conduct Rules) 1971”.

With temperatures plummeting below sub-zero levels, the power shortage in the Union Territory has added to the woes of the people.

The fresh notice is seen as part of the growing tough measures initiated by the administration of Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha.

Earlier this year, the administration toughened the process of issuance of passports by making clearance by the Vigilance Department mandatory, besides other police verifications. It also constituted a Special Task Force for identifying and scrutinising government employees who are involved in any cases related “to posing threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities”.

More than two dozen Government employees, including senior officials, have been dismissed this year under Article 311(2)(C) of the Constitution. Six teachers were also dismissed in November for “prolonged absence from duties”.

Two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and the grandson of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani were also among those whose services were terminated under the clauses of Article 311.