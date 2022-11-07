Jharkhand Governor has not sought second opinion on disqualification issue: EC to Soren

Governor Ramesh Bais on October 27 said that he had sought a “second opinion” from the EC in the case

PTI New Delhi/Ranchi
November 07, 2022 20:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramesh Bais. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@jhar_governor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday informed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren that State Governor Ramesh Bais has not sought a second opinion from it on the issue of the CM’s disqualification, sources said.

The commission has sent a letter to Mr. Soren noting that it has not received any such communication from the Governor, they said.

Reacting to it, Mr. Soren’s office said, “The Chief Minister had been maintaining that a larger political conspiracy was at play to malign the image of the State and create political unrest using constitutional authorities and other pressures.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Have sought copy from EC of guv's request for second opinion in office-of-profit case: Jharkhand CM

It added, “ECI’s letter today justifies his apprehensions.” Mr. Soren has been charging both the BJP and the Centre of misusing constitutional bodies to destabilise a democratically elected government.

The CM had said in Ranchi on Sunday that he, through his counsel, sought a copy from the Election Commission (EC) of Governor Bais's request for a second opinion in a case related to his disqualification as MLA for allegedly leasing a mine to self in violation of election law provisions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Soren’s comment had come in the wake of the Governor saying on October 27 that he sought a “second opinion” in the case and claimed that an “atom bomb could explode any time in Jharkhand”, apparently indicating to the pending decision in the matter.

“I have sought from the EC a copy of Governor Ramesh Bais’s request for a second opinion in the office-of-profit case through my counsel,” the Chief Minister had said.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Mr. Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in the case, the EC had sent its opinion to the Governor on August 25, triggering a political crisis in the State.

Though the EC's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended the Chief Minister's disqualification as an MLA in connection with the mining lease case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jharkhand
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app