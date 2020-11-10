Other States

Jharkhand bypoll: BJP leading in both Dumka, Bermo

Women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Jharkhand Assembly bypolls, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Dumka district, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Ranchi 10 November 2020 11:50 IST
Updated: 10 November 2020 11:50 IST

By-election to the Dumka seat was necessitated as Chief Minister Heman Soren vacated the seat.

BJP candidates were leading in bypolls to Dumka and Bermo assembly seats in Jharkhand, as per early trends.

BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 7,938 votes in the Dumka seat, as per the ECI website.

In the Bermo Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Yogeshwar Mahto “Batul” was leading over his nearest rival Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) of the Indian National Congress by a 455 votes.

Advertising
Advertising

By-election to the Dumka seat was necessitated as Chief Minister Heman Soren vacated the seat and retained the Barhait constituency.

By-election to the Berma seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Singh.

Comments
More In Other States
Jharkhand
Read more...