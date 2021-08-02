JD(U) MPs meet Amit Shah, after PM denies them time

New Delhi:

Delegation wanted to press for caste-based census which the BJP also supported, they say.

A delegation of the Janata Dal (United) MPs led by new party president Lalan Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday demanding a caste-based census. This politically loaded demand could have serious ramifications for the JD(U)-BJP relationship.

At the party’s national executive held in Delhi on Saturday, it was decided that the MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources said Mr. Modi had directed the delegation to meet Mr. Shah. Interestingly, PM Modi did find time to meet the MPs from Assam.

Mr. Singh told reporters that the Bihar Assembly had passed a unanimous resolution on February 27, 2020 and February18, 2019 on the demand. He also pointed out that these two resolutions which were forwarded to the Central government were backed by the BJP too. He said it is now up to the Central government to take a final decision. Mr. Singh said Mr. Shah has assured them that the matter will be discussed.

The memorandum submitted by the party argued that welfare policies cannot be framed till an actual headcount is done for the Backward Castes.

The UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government in 2011 undertook a Socio-Economic Caste Census to get data on the caste and economic status of all households. The socio-economic data was made public in 2015, but the caste data was withheld, citing discrepancies. Despite repeated demands, the Centre has refused to divulge the data. And the government recently announced that the 2021 census, which is delayed, will not count the population along caste lines.