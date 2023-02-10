J&K’s 5.9-tonne lithium reserves finally to go up for auction

February 10, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Srinagar

J&K’s recently-found 5.9 tonnes of lithium reserves are likely to go up for the auction for the first time, in a major boost to the country’s manufacturing of rechargeable cells for smartphones, laptops and electric cars.

“There was a presence of Bauxite in composite form and during its further processing Lithium was also discovered. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has now approved it and will be taken for auction. We had explored it earlier also but now this time it has been approved by GSI,” District Mineral Officer Reasi Shafiq Ahmad said

The GSI on Thursday revealed that 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium inferred resources were found in the Reasi district of the Jammu province. “Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes have been found in the Salal-Haimana area of Reasi,” it said.

These deposits are likely to reduce India’s imports of Lithium from outside. “We are further working on it. We will soon get the exact input from the concerned officials,” Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Babila Rakwal said.

An official said the geological reports on reaching the G2 and G3 stage of lithium in Jammu’s Reasi, besides other 35 geological memorandums, were discussed and projects finalised during the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting held in New Delhi on Thursday. Around 51 mineral blocks have been identified across the country, including J&K, based on the work carried out by the GSI from field seasons 2018-19 to till date.

The news of lithium discovery has spread a wave of happiness in Salal area. “Surveyors from the GSI have been visiting and taking samples from Salal area in the past two years. Finally, we get to hear the good news. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the project. It will go a long way in addressing unemployment issues here,” Rajinder Singh, a local Naib Sarpanch, said.