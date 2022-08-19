Jalore district witnesses protests after Dalit boy’s death

Jalore Collector and Superintendent of Police meeting the family members of Inder Meghwal at their house in Surana village on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

Rajasthan’s Jalore district has been witnessing protests and demonstrations by rival groups since the death of nine-year-old Dalit boy Inder Meghwal in Surana village on August 13 allegedly because of an assault by his schoolteacher. The boy’s family is reportedly living in fear in the village, apprehending an attack by the crowds belonging to higher castes.

While Dalit groups staged a demonstration outside the Collectorate in Jalore demanding justice for the victim’s family on Thursday, the organisations representing higher castes held a big public meeting at Malkeshwar Math temple in the town with the demand for “fair and impartial” investigation into the case.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was prevented for the second time on Friday from visiting Surana village and was stopped by the police at the Jodhpur airport. Mr. Azad spoke to Inder’s family members over the phone and assured them of his support in getting justice for them.

Mr. Azad said the higher castes were trying to build pressure on the administration by organising a series of panchayats despite the prohibitory orders being in force in the region. “It is no longer safe for the family to stay in Surana, because the mobs of [caste] panchayats can harm them any time. They should be shifted to the city with full security arrangements,” Mr. Azad tweeted.

The Bhim Army chief demanded a CBI probe into Inder’s alleged assault by teacher Chhail Singh in his school for touching an earthen pot kept aside for him and drinking water from it. Mr. Azad also alleged that senior officers in the police and administration were “supporting those who were openly siding with the Dalit boy’s killer and issuing threats to the family”.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Jaipur on Friday that the BJP MLA from Jalore, Jogeshwar Garg, had himself expressed doubt about the caste angle of the alleged crime. “Incidents [like this] happen all over the country. But I can say with authority that the action taken with promptness in Rajasthan is not witnessed in any other State,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Jalore Collector Nishant Jain and Superintendent of Police Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla went to Surana on Friday for the second time since Inder’s death and assured his family of all possible help, security and impartial investigation. A temporary police post has also been established at the panchayat building in Surana for building confidence among the villagers.