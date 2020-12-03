Coronavirus | Jaipur royal family scion passes away

Prithvi Raj played an iconic role in launching Rajasthan as a tourism destination.

03 December 2020 03:36 IST

The former MP had contracted COVID-19 and suferred a cardiac arrest before his death

Prithvi Raj, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur and former MP from Dausa, died here on Wednesday due to the complications arising out of COVID-19. Mr. Prithvi Raj, 84, suffered a massive cardiac arrest at a private hospital here before his death.

Mr. Prithvi Raj was the son of the erstwhile Jaipur ruler, Sawai Man Singh II, and his second wife Kishore Kanwar. He was elected an MP from Dausa on the Swatantra Party’s ticket in 1962.

Mr. Prithvi Raj played an iconic role in launching Rajasthan as a tourism destination. He was director of the royal property and former residence of Jaipur rulers, Rambagh Palace, which was converted into a luxury hotel.

The late scion of the royal family made a mark as a sharp entrepreneur and a dedicated professional while managing the hotel. He was married to Devika Devi, a princess of Tripura and a niece of his stepmother Gayatri Devi. He is survived by his son Vijit Singh.