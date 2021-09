Islamist outfit PFI could be behind attack on Assam Police during eviction drive: BJP

Dilip Saikia. File

“At Gorukhuti, we have observed a pattern similar to the PFI’s way of functioning. The outfit aims to only create unrest,” local BJP MP Dilip Saikia said.

The BJP on Friday alleged that “third party political and apolitical forces” including Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) could be behind instigating protesters to attack Assam Police personnel during an eviction drive in Darrang district.

Two persons were killed and 20 others injured in clashes between police and alleged encroachers during an eviction drive in Gorukhuti and other villages under Sipajhar revenue circle on Thursday. “At Gorukhuti, we have observed a pattern similar to the PFI’s way of functioning. The outfit aims to only create unrest,” local BJP MP Dilip Saikia told reporters.

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque slams eviction drive in Assam

The Islamist organisation has been banned in several States and the Centre is also in the process of making it a proscribed outfit.

He said that other “political and apolitical organisations” could also be behind the incident and the facts will gradually be unravelled during investigation.

BJP State chief Bhabesh Kalita claimed that there was a “pre-planned move” to gather people from outside and attack the police.

“Doubtful citizens are being evicted and the BJP is fully behind the state government’s drive,” he added.