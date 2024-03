March 16, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - JAMMU

An intruder from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) was arrested near the Line of Control in Rajouri’s Nowshera Sector in the Jammu division.

Officials identified the intruder as Muhammad Nadeem, 34, a resident of Samani village in POK. The intruder was intercepted by the alert Indian Army troops in Nowshera Sector, Rajouri, when he was moving into the Indian side on Friday.

The intruder was been questioned by the security forces, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.