Instead of BJP, angry villagers want Dushyant to stand with farmers

29 December 2020 04:00 IST

Karsindhu village in Jind has voted overwhelmingly for the Chautalas for decades

From former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala to his grandson and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Karsindhu, a village in Jind’s Uchana Assembly segment, has voted overwhelmingly for the Chautalas for decades. Dushyant took the highest lead from this village both in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections last year. But a lot seems to have changed since, and more so over the past few weeks amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

The voices of disenchantment and resentment against Dushyant, seen by many as true heir to his great grandfather and legendary farmer leader Chaudhary Devi Lal, have been growing louder and clearer.

“The entire village is angry with him. We were annoyed when he supported the Bharatiya Janata Party in government formation, but gradually accepted it hoping that he would work for the farmers being in the power. But now he has chosen power over the farmers, this is unpardonable,” says Gurjeet Singh, sitting at a shop close to the village’s school on Monday afternoon, without mincing words. “Karsindhu was the first village he visited after the victory in the Assembly election last year. But he has not come for months now. He does not even take our calls,” grumbles Radhye Shyam, sitting next to Gurjeet.

Black flags

Scores of villagers gathered at the chowk holding black flags and raising slogans when they learnt about Dushyant’s visit to the village on December 24, recalls Sandeep, who runs a cement shop. “People from neighbouring villages also joined the protest. There were around two dozen tractors. The police also looked helpless. Some villagers dug up the makeshift helipad as well,” he continues. He adds that only a favourable outcome to the ongoing agitation can pacify the villagers a bit.

Sitting in a group of elderly, Mange Ram says that villagers want Dushyant to resign and stand with the farmers. “He made a mistake by supporting the BJP first. Now he should stand with the farmers,” says the 62-year-old. “Chautalas were invincible in this village, but not any more,” chips in 65-year-old Jile Singh. Bala, 37, says she canvassed for Dushyant for days going from village to village, but now feels cheated.

‘Right to be angry’

On the outskirts, Shamsher Singh, engaged at a site for digging of pond under the MGNREGS, says Dushyant was enjoying power because of the votes of the farmers and the workers and they had the right to be angry with him. “He can get many more chances at power, if the farmers support him. The Kheda Khap, comprising 40 villages, has also given a call to boycott MLAs and MPs,” he says.

But many argue that it is wrong to blame MLAs for the law enacted by the Central government. Satbir Singh, a farmer, says the opposition to Dushyant is politically motivated and nothing can be achieved with his resignation. “The BJP government would continue to run with the support of the Independents, even if Dushyant withdraws support. He has done a lot for the village in one year, sanctioning funds for a library, a cremation ground and a community centre,” argues Bittu Nambardar, 21.

Though divided over opposition to Dushyant, the villagers are united in their support to the farmers’ agitation. “Many have left in tractors and trolleys to take part in the agitation. A few others contribute by supplying vegetables, milk and butter milk on alternate days,” says Anoop.