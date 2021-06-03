In U.P., BJP’s strategy remains to make haste, but slowly

NEW DELHI

03 June 2021 17:55 IST

Party office-bearer does a stocktaking exercise in State

BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh’s visit to Lucknow over the last couple of days was a stocktaking exercise by the party in the State that goes to the polls, and while his meetings with party leaders and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government set off speculation of large scale changes, the word from the central leadership is that for now, it will be more or less status quo.

The government has been buffeted by allegations of mishandling the second wave of COVID-19. Four BJP MLAs and at least one Union Minister (Santosh Gangwar) have written to the Chief Minister on the ‘unsatisfactory’ handling of the second wave. On Wednesday, however, as he wound up his meetings, Mr. Santhosh expressed satisfaction over the government’s work. “In five weeks, @myogiadityanath’s Uttar Pradesh reduced the new daily case count by 93%. Remember it’s a state with 20+ crore population. When municipality CMs (chief ministers) could not manage a city of 1.5crore population, Yogiji managed quite effectively,” he tweeted. He also lauded the government’s decision to prioritise vaccination for those with children below the age of 12.

No large-scale rejig

This public affirmation of faith in the leadership of Mr. Aditynath aside, central leaders also confirmed to The Hindu that no large-scale rejig is to be expected at this point, with elections just a few months away. “As far as Cabinet expansion goes, that will be as per wishes of the Chief Minister with some inputs by us,” said a source.

Advertising

Advertising

This show of confidence, however, say party leaders, should not be mistaken for complacency with regard to the devastation caused by COVID-19, as also the erosion of political support on the ground. A top leader said the party’s on ground absence in the midst of the second wave had cost it dear and the only way out to recoup any of that was to work harder at visibility on the ground.

“The second wave came as a tidal wave, and governments, along with people, were scrambling to deal with it. Currently emotions are high. Iss vatavaran main samvaad nahin ho sakta, log chidchida jayenge [we cannot open a dialogue with people in this environment, people will only get more upset with us]. Instead of explaining what happened, rather we must do our utmost to provide support,” said the leader as the BJP announced its “Seva hi Sangathan” programme.

The party has been asked to assist the government’s efforts to maximise vaccination, especially in rural areas where hesitancy and vaccine resources both are scarce. BJP workers have also been asked to follow up on whether the announcement of relief for children left orphaned by COVID-19 has been followed up in benefits reaching the intended beneficiaries.

How all this will square up with already triumphal announcements that the second wave has more or less abated in the State is yet to be seen.

Mr. Santhosh, along with national ‘prabhari’ for Uttar Pradesh, Radha Mohan Singh, asked the State unit to “stay united”. Several ministers, who also met the two men from Delhi, complained that the government overly relied on bureaucrats rather than political and Cabinet colleagues, leading to over-centralisation of COVID-19 management and a tone-deafness of the administration’s response. Mr. Santhosh raised this issue with Mr. Adityanath when the two met. There have been assurances on both sides of accommodation.

Factionalism

While the resentment among people over the handling of COVID-19 is a new issue, the cleavages in the State unit in terms of factionalism is old. That and a very vocal section of Brahmin leadership speaking up against what is perceived as a “Thakur” oriented bias by Mr. Adityanath are questions that haven’t been addressed by this visit.

The State elections are being seen by many as a semi-final to the 2024 general election and Mr. Santhosh’s visit and his utterances lauding the government show that the strategy remains to make haste, but slowly.