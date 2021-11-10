In blow to AAP, MLA joins Congress in Punjab

CHANDIGARH

She says she is moved by the ‘stupendous performance’ of Channi Government

In a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, its Bathinda rural MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby on Wednesday joined the Congress party.

Ms. Ruby said the stupendous performance of the Congress Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi during the past 50 days has been far better than that of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s Government in Delhi, prompting her to join hands with the Congress.

“I am elated to join the Congress because it is the party of ‘aam adami’ in the true sense, contrary to the claim of AAP’s convener Kejriwal,” said Ms. Ruby in the presence of Mr. Channi, Congress party incharge of Punjab affairs Harish Choudhary and State president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Ms. Ruby announced her resignation through her twitter handle on Tuesday night saying: “Mr. @ArvindKejriwalji Convener, AAP & @BhagwantMannji. This is to hereby inform u that I am resigning with immediate effect from the membership of Aam Aadmi Party. Please accept my resignation. Thx Rupinder Kaur Ruby. (MLA Bathinda, rural).”

Mr. Channi said it is a matter of great pride and honour for them as Ms. Ruby has joined the party highly moved by the pro-people policies of his Government.

“I compliment her on the bold step to denounce AAP which is exploiting the sentiments of common people claiming to be the party of ‘aam adami’. The people of Punjab have actually realised now that the Congress is the real party connected with the grassroots of the State and is sensitive to their problems,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (AAP) said Ms. Ruby has changed her loyalties as she does not stand a chance to get re-nomination in the upcoming Assembly elections.