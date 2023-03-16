ADVERTISEMENT

In Assam Budget, funds for creating two lakh entrepreneurs, 40,000 fresh government hirings

March 16, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Guwahati

Presenting the Budget in the Assam Assembly, State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the government will invest ₹5,000 crore over the next three years to “transform” more than two lakh unemployed youths into job creators.

PTI

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog with State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to present the State Budget for the financial year 2023-24 at the Budget Session of the State Assembly, in Guwahati on March 16. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Assam government on March 16 presented a ₹ 3.22 lakh crore Budget for the 2023-24 financial year, announcing funds for promoting micro-entrepreneurship and 40,000 fresh recruitments in various Departments.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the government will invest ₹5,000 crore over the next three years to "transform" more than two lakh unemployed youths into job creators. For the purpose, ₹1,000 crore was allocated in the next fiscal."

Ms. Neog said 40,000 people will be recruited in various Departments by May 10 to mark the completion of two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government and fulfil the BJP's poll promise of giving one lakh government jobs.

"Our government already provided employment to about 42,000 youths across various Departments... The remaining 18,000 are at various stages of recruitment, and this will also be completed very soon," Ms. Neog said.

The Finance Minister proposed the exemption of electricity duty on renewable energy generation. "Further, I propose the extension of the tax holiday on agricultural income tax for the next three years."

“Ms. Neog said the GSDP is estimated to grow to ₹5.5 lakh crore during the next financial year from ₹3.93 lakh crore in 2021-22. The aggregate receipts amount to ₹3,21,742.71 crore for 2023-24, while the aggregate expenditure is estimated at ₹3,21,081.75 crore,” she said. “Thus, the transactions during the year will result in an estimated surplus of ₹660.96 crore,” she said.

"This, together with the opening deficit of ₹1,596.19 crore will lead to a Budget deficit of ₹935.23 crore at the end of the year 2023-24," she added.

