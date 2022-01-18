Sand mining case: ED raids house of Punjab CM’s nephew

At least 10-12 locations in the State are being covered by the officials. Photo: Twitter. @dir_ed

Chandigarh

18 January 2022 11:35 IST

Bhupinder Singh Honey’s residence in Mohali was among the dozen places raided

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at close to a dozen places in Punjab, including at residence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, in connection with an illegal sand mining case.

The raid at Mr. Channi’s nephew's residence in Mohali began early in the morning and is still under way.

With Assembly election in Punjab slated for February 20, the timing of raids is all set to rise the electioneering mercury in the State.

Notably, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after quitting from his post and the Congress party had publicly alleged that the party leaders were involved in illegal sand mining. “..,As far as the issue of illegal sand mining was concerned the offenders, unfortunately, were the substantive bulk of Congress MLAs and Ministers, including an overwhelming number in the current government,” he had stated.

The Opposition parties —including Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party — have been consistently accusing the Congress leaders of being involved in illegal mining activities that were rampant across the State.