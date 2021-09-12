IIM-Udaipur in world rankings for third year

JAIPUR

12 September 2021 01:28 IST

The Indian Institute of Management-Udaipur has featured in the prestigious QS world university rankings for masters in management-2022 for the third consecutive year. The institute has been ranked 151 plus among the programmes from across 33 countries.

The IIM-Udaipur also recorded a rise in performance indicators to 28.7% in 2022 from 27.7% in 2021 rankings. IIM-Udaipur Director Janat Shah said the global ranking was a recognition of the “quality and value-added education” imparted in the institute.

