IEDs recovered in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar

16 May 2021 05:46 IST

Major tragedy averted, say police

The J&K police recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Pulwama Barpora village.

“After receiving credible inputs about the possible IED attack by Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), the Army’s 55 RR and the police questioned a few suspected persons, who provided information about the 10kg IED hidden in the orchards of Barpora village,” the police said.

The police said a major tragedy was averted in Pulwama district by the timely recovery of the explosives.