Hotels, malls in Rajasthan to open from June 8

JAIPUR

07 June 2020 02:00 IST

Places of worship are not likely to open any time soon

The Rajasthan government on June 6 permitted hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to operate from June 8 with some conditions, including adherence to the guidelines on preventive measures, during the fifth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown. The places of worship are not likely to open any time soon, as district-level committees were appointed to deliberate on the issue.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Swarup said here the hotels and hospitality services would be required to follow the standard operating procedure issued by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The table arrangements in restaurants and clubs will ensure a distance of six feet and not more than two persons at a table.

Mr. Swarup said the shopping malls would also be required to follow the Health Ministry’s SOP issued on June 4 for containing the spread of COVID-19.

The committees headed by Collectors were appointed in all districts to make a recommendation on reopening the places of worship after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interacted with some religious leaders and trustees of the institutions. Mr. Gehlot said since the threat of the virus had not receded, the suggestions of saints and spiritual heads would be very important.

The committees will examine the issues related to social distancing, sanitisation and health protocol at the places of worship of all religions and give recommendations in each district. The heads of all major religious places will be the members of these panels.