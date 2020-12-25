Hooda says that Haryana is fed up with the State govt.

CHANDIGARH

25 December 2020

Congress leader says that people will teach the BJP a lesson in the local body elections

Haryana’s Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the people of the State were fed-up with the BJP-JJP government.

Mr. Hooda, who was in Sonepat to campaign for the municipal elections, sought support for Congress Mayoral candidate Nikhil Madan and the party’s councillor candidates. He said the local body elections were an opportunity for the people to teach a lesson to the BJP as the government had completely ignored the developmental aspirations of the people of Sonepat and across the State.

Mr. Hooda said in the past six years there had been directionless governance, which had led to a decline of the State on key developmental parameters. “Haryana used to be number one in per capita income, per capita investment and development during the Congress government. It has now become number one in corruption, unemployment and crime. The law and order situation in Sonepat and other parts of the State is such that no woman feels safe here,” the former Chief Minister said.

Mr. Hooda said that farmers, labourers, workers and several other sections of society have been forced to take to the streets to protest. “The dictatorial face of the government has been exposed as they are trying to persecute the farmers. The farmer feeds the country but is sitting on a ‘dharna’ under the open sky in the bitter cold for a month now, but the government is not ready to accept his demand. I urge the government to accept the demands of the farmers as soon as possible,” he said.