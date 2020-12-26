Hooda says BJP govt in Haryana scared of facing no confidence motion

Chandigarh

26 December 2020 19:10 IST

He urges the State government to convene special Assembly Session

The Leader of Opposition and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the ruling BJP-JJP government in Haryana was scared of facing a ‘no confidence motion’ and therefore was not convening a special session of the State Assembly.

Urging Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya to convene a special session, Mr. Hooda claimed the government had lost the support of the people.

Mr. Hooda said Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s recent remark that there was no need to call a special session of the Assembly because the Opposition did not have any specific issues to discuss was not true.

Farmers’ agitation

“Every day one of the agitators sitting under the open sky is dying due to the bitter cold. In such a situation, we ask if the State government does not consider such a big agitation of farmers an issue? Does the government not consider the martyrdom of farmers on a daily basis an issue that merits a discussion? What can be a bigger issue for the government?” he asked in a statement here.

Mr. Hooda said the Congress would bring a no confidence motion against the government in the Assembly on the issue of farmers as several Independent MLAs were not in support of the government. “In this battle between the farmers and the government, many legislators of coalition partner JJP have spoken in support of the farmers. It is clear that the BJP-JJP coalition government has lost not only support from the public, but also the confidence of its own legislators,” he added.

“If a motion of no confidence comes in the Legislative Assembly, then their (the BJP’s) allies in the government will vote against the government. That is why we have demanded a special session from the Governor. Dismissing our demand reflects that the Chief Minister does not trust his MLAs as the government fears that many legislators will vote against the government,” said Mr. Hooda.

Mr. Hooda said the Governor and the Chief Minister have different statutory powers and this is why he had written directly to the Governor requesting him to use his constitutional powers to call for a special session.