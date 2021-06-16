Hooda blames Haryana govt. for rising crime and unemployment

CHANDIGARH

‘Criminals have lost the fear of law as the govt. is sleeping’

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said unheeding attitude of ruling BJP-JJP government towards the State’s problems was to be blamed for the rise in crime and unemployment.

Mr. Hooda said the crime graph was rising in the State, which was worrying for everyone. “While criminals have lost all fear of the law, the government is in a state of deep slumber. Theft, robbery, dacoity, ransom and murder have become a part of routine in the State and the news of someone being shot or killed in public has become common,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the State government but those in power are only concerned about their safety. “The government does not pay any attention to the safety of the life and property of the general public. Seeing the way crime is increasing, it seems as if there is no such thing as government in the State,” he said.

‘Figures tell the story’

“The figures of the government itself testify to the increasing crime in the State. According to the recent report of NITI Aayog, Haryana has the highest number of murder cases per 1 lakh people, after Jharkhand. Besides, the NCRB data shows that there are 3 to 4 murders, 5 to 6 rapes, more than 100 robbery, theft, dacoity and ransom incidents take place in the State every day,” Mr. Hooda said.