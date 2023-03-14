ADVERTISEMENT

Himachal Pradesh’s ‘common man’ Chief Minister arrives in State Assembly in economy car

March 14, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The first-time Chief Minister, who hails from a rural background, for years often drove his Alto before reaching the top post, and was fondly known as the ‘Alto man’ in public and political circles in Shimla

The Hindu Bureau

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu uses his Alto car from his official residence Oak Over to reach Vidhan Sabha to attend the Assembly session, in Shimla on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was the focus of attention as he arrived at the Himachal Pradesh State Assembly in his Maruti Suzuki Alto city car to attend the Budget session, which commenced on March 14.

Mr. Sukhu, since becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh after the Congress party formed its government in the State around four months ago, has been seen working to establish himself as a common man’s leader. The first-time Chief Minister, who hails from a rural background, for years often drove his Alto before reaching the top post, and was fondly known as the “Alto man” in public and political circles in State capital Shimla.

“Since I first got elected as MLA to the State Assembly in 2003, I had used my Alto car to attend the Assembly. It reminds me of my old days,” Mr. Sukhu, talking to journalists in Shimla.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Chief Minister on different occasions was seen strolling at Shimla’s famous Mall Road of Shimla and meeting people during morning walks without any ‘VVIP” protocol.

Inside the State Assembly, members of the Treasury Benches and opposition MLAs from the BJP exchanged sharp words over the demand for a debate on the restoration of MLA Local Area Development Funds (MLA-LAD).

As BJP members termed the stoppage of LAD grants as “anti-people”, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Jai Ram Thakur said the LAD funds were the “legislators’ right” as they were meant for the benefit of the people.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that the LAD grants had not been discontinued but only stopped for the present as the State was facing a financial crisis. “Decisions ought to be taken according to the circumstances. The previous BJP government opened 920 institutions in the State without budgetary provision. Hence a situation of financial distress is bound to happen,” he said.

“The State government is discharging its duties and responsibilities with sensitivity. The former BJP government pushed the State towards economic misery,” he added.

BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US