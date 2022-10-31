Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll | BJP suspends five rebel leaders, State unit vice-president among them

All these leaders are contesting the polls as Independents from their respective constituencies after the BJP denied ticket to them

PTI New Delhi/Shimla
October 31, 2022 23:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purposes. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Days ahead of Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP on Monday suspended five of its rebel leaders from the primary membership of the party for contesting the election as Independents.

Those suspended include former MLAs—Tejwant Singh Negi (Kinnaur), Kishori Lal (Anni), Manohar Dhiman (Indora), K.L. Thakur (Nalagarh)—and the BJP's Himachal unit vice-president Kripal Parmar.

All these leaders are contesting the polls as Independents from their respective constituencies after the BJP denied ticket to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Parmar, a former Rajya Sabha MP, is contesting as an Independent from Fatehpur constituency.

"BJP's state unit president Suresh Kashyap has suspended the workers from the primary membership of the party for six years for contesting the elections as Independents against the party's official candidate," the statement reads.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Earlier, more than a dozen BJP leaders had announced that they would be contesting as Independents in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 12.

However, after the intervention of BJP's top brass, some of the leaders, including former MP Maheshwar Singh, Yuvraj Kapoor and Dharamshala block president Anil Chaudhary, withdrew their nominations.

In its first list of candidates, the BJP had denied tickets to its 11 sitting MLAs and shifted the constituencies of two ministers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh
Bharatiya Janata Party

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app