Himachal asks Centre for expeditious forest-related clearances to make it a ‘Green Energy State’

February 27, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday met Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav to press for expeditious forest-related clearances for ongoing development projects, besides approval for construction of heliports and green corridors to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green Energy State’ by the year 2025.

Mr. Sukhu, who met the Union Minister in New Delhi, said the difficult geographical terrain of Himachal Pradesh necessitates construction of heliports, not only to facilitate tourism but also to cater to the emergency needs during natural calamities or otherwise. “A decision should be taken without delay regarding the necessary forest clearances pending for the construction of the heliports,” said Mr. Sukhu.

“The State government is promoting e-vehicles in Himachal Pradesh and developing the necessary infrastructure by constructing adequate number of e-charging stations. Besides, green corridors would also be constructed on both sides of all national and State highways. In order to speed up the process, various approvals regarding forest land should be accorded in time to achieve the target,” he added.

He pointed out that delays in forest clearances create unnecessary delays in carrying out development projects, especially construction of educational institutions, roads, bridges, ropeways etc. He said these approvals should be given as soon as possible.

