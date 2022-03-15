Hijab row | Karnataka HC verdict disappointing, say J&K parties

Omar Abdullah | Photo Credit: Mohammad Arif

March 15, 2022 14:10 IST

It’s about right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress, they say

J&K parties, including the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Conference, on Tuesday said they were disappointed by the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on the hijab ban in educational institutions.

“Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab, it’s not about an item of clothing, it’s about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn’t uphold this basic right is a travesty,” former Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed the High Court decision “deeply disappointing.”

“On one hand, we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. It isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose,” she said.

Sajad Lone’s People’s Conference, in a statement, said, “The already growing imbalance in the country further erodes individual’s belief in the idea of India and is impacting democracy. The resulting fatalism causes maximum people to give up on democracy and alienation grows further.”