HC asks NIA to file reply on Teltumbde’s bail plea in Elgaar Parishad case

Mumbai

21 October 2021 01:33 IST

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a reply on a bail plea of Professor Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Prof. Teltumbde (71), who is in jail for the last one-and-a-half years, had approached the HC last month, challenging the order of a special court denying him bail in July.

A Bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and S.V. Kotwal directed the NIA to file its reply within two weeks.

In his plea filed through senior counsel Mihir Desai, Prof. Teltumbde has denied all charges levelled against him and urged the court to grant him bail.

On July 12 this year, the special NIA court had rejected Prof. Teltumbde’s bail plea, observing in its order that there existed a prima facie case against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The academician, however, challenged the order and said the NIA had picked and chosen electronic evidence to suit its case.