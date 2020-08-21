Haryana’s fresh curbs to check virus spread

CHANDIGARH

21 August 2020 23:34 IST

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana, State Home Minster Anil Vij on Friday announced that all offices and shops, except those providing essential services, will remain closed on every Saturday and Sunday till further orders.

“All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID-19,” Mr. Vij said in a tweet.

Later, a government order by Haryana State Disaster Management Authority said that to contain further spread, all offices (both public and private) and shops, except those dealing with essential services, would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday throughout Haryana.

No transport ban

An official spokesperson said that the order will have no effect on public and private transport and on exams being conducted by Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission.