Haryana seeks lower GST on textiles and fertilizers

CHANDIGARH

13 June 2020 00:47 IST

Remove penalty for failure to file returns, says Deputy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday asked the GST Council to lower the rates on textiles, fertilizers and footwear and also sought extension of deadline for filing of tax for those paying GST of less than ₹5 crore in the wake of the unprecedented situation arising because of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Haryana has demanded from the Union government not to increase the tax on textiles, fertilizers and footwear. Same demand was also endorsed by Gujarat and Bihar,” Mr. Chautala told reporters after taking part in 40th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi.

“We have also asked to remove the penalty on those who failed to file the return in the last three years. To increase the State and Central revenues, this penalty must be eliminated. Besides the June deadline of filing tax for those paying GST less than ₹5 crore must be extended to September 2020,” he said.

Expressing concern over rise in COVID-19 cases, Mr. Chautala said that there is a need for collective effort to wipe out the pandemic from the country by creating awareness among the general public regarding social distancing and wearing of masks and washing hands frequently.

‘Treatment for all’

“The Haryana government has been working relentlessly on the treatment of positive cases and it has been offering treatment to all who have come to Haryana. COVID-19 patients from Delhi are also being treated in Jhajjar’s AIIMS,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that 25% beds of private hospitals in Haryana have been reserved for COVID-19 cases and if any private hospital failed to adhere to directives of the government, stern action will be taken.